Person Of The Week: Josh Jacobson

This Week’s Person of the Week is a student that was awarded for his work with code.

Josh Jacobson is a sophomore at Cadillac high school where for the past three years has been learning to code software.

now he has been awarded as one of only two people in the state this year as a winner of the congressional app award.

Jacobson mentioned that he wanted this award to persuade his home school into allowing and creating more classes along the lines of computer science.

Jacobson said the experience the award offered was very valuable.

For his outstanding work with code Josh Jacobson receives the title of this week’s Person of the Week.

