Annual RV Show

This weekend was the RV Show hosted by Jensen’s RV at the Wexford Civic Center in Cadillac.

Rows of RV’s and Campers were lined up and opened for the public to see. With a small admission fee people were entered to win a raffle for a few prizes.

The event was hosted by Jensen’s but featured several different dealerships to help get their names out.

This event is looked at as a sign of spring and the warmer weather that’s around the corner.

The Show is an annual event that shows off the latest RV’s so be sure to mark your calendars for next year’s event.