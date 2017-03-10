Cadillac Varsity Girls Basketball Advance to Quarter Finals

For the first time in Cadillac Girl’s Basketball history the team will be making a trip down to Big Rapids to play in the state quarter final.

Throughout most of the season the girls team pushed their way through team after team eventually ending the season at 21-4 overall and 9-2 in the league with their only two losses in the league coming from T.C. Central and Gaylord

With their one point win at Kalkaska last night they have successfully earned themselves a birth into the state quarterfinals for the first time in school history.

MI News 26 caught up with Coach Johns and asked her how the team felt after such a historic achievement.

Now if you would like to watch the Vikings match up against the undefeated Freeland Falcons you can check it out at 6:00 on Tuesday March 14th at the Big Rapids High School gym.