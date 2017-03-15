MDOT Schedules Annual Meetings to Discuss 2017 Road Projects, Five-Year Road and Bridge Program in Northeast Lower Michigan
For those wanting to know more about upcoming construction projects, or the MDOT Five-Year Road and Bridge Program —
MDOT has announced two public input sessions in northwest lower Michigan this month.
Presentations at the events will include the 21st Century Infrastructure Report, the 2017 Road Projects, the Five-Year Road and Bridge Program.
Public input will also be accepted on projects for the state highway system.
Each of the meetings will primarily focus on projects in the two areas MDOT’s Traverse City Service Center covers.
The first meeting will cover projects in Manistee, Wexford, and Missaukee Counties.
Wednesday, March 15, 2017
5:30 – 7 p.m.
MDOT Cadillac TSC
7915 US-131 Business Route
Cadillac
The second meeting will focus on projects in Leelanau, Benzie, Grand Traverse, and Kalkaska counties.
Thursday, March 16, 2017
5:30 – 7 p.m.
MDOT Traverse City TSC
2084 US-31 South
Traverse City