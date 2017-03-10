Prescribed Burns Planned for Huron-Manistee Forest this Spring

The U.S. Forest Service announced several planned burns this spring in the Huron-Manistee National Forest.

Projects are planned in Alcona, Crawford, Iosco and Oscoda Counties to reduce hazardous fuels that increase the danger of wildfires and allow fire to play its natural part of many ecosystems on the Huron-Manistee National Forests. Species such as white-tailed deer, turkey, butterflies, grouse and turtles use burned areas for food, cover and a place to raise their young.

Prescribed fires reduce the potential for wildfires by removing ground cover such as dead trees and leaves.

Prescribed burns will begin as early as mid-March.

Forest Service personnel remain on site to conduct the burn and check on it afterward for at least as long as there is visible smoke. Visitors and residents may see and smell smoke many miles away while the burn is occurring and for several days afterwards.

Logs and stumps may burn for a few days after the burn is done. Firefighters will return until the fire is considered extinguished.

More information on prescribed fire is available at www.fs.usda.gov/hmnf. Daily alerts will be placed on the Huron-Manistee’s social media to inform the public that a prescribed burn may be occurring in their area.