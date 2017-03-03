Police Respond to Possible Overdose, Arrest Three for Numerous Drug Related Charges

A medical call for a possible overdose led to three people being arrested on numerous charges in Mason County.

It started on Wednesday shortly after midnight when Mason County Deputies were called to a reported overdose at the Holiday Inn on US 10 in Amber Township.

On scene deputies say they found two men, one unconscious and the other loading items into a pickup truck.

The 35-year-old unconscious man from Miami, Florida, was taken to Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids where his condition is unknown at this time.

Deputies say they recovered 4 long guns, a shotgun, three handguns, suspected cocaine, LSD, heroin, and marijuana during the investigation.

The other man, 39-year-old Isreal Burgos from Hialeah, Florida, was arrested on multiple charges, they include possession of cocaine, heroin, and LSD, maintaining a drug house, and two counts of felony firearm.

Burgos was arraigned on Thursday and he is lodged in the Mason County Jail.

Following the investigation at the hotel, deputies stopped a vehicle on the southbound US-31 on-ramp from US-10.

During the stop a 28-year-old man from Free Soil was arrested on charges that included felon in possession of a firearm and driving on a suspended license.

And a 23-year-old man from Hialeah Florida was arrested for possession marijuana.

Deputies say they recovered 2 handguns during the stop.