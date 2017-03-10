Wexford County Man Accused of Criminal Sexual Conduct

State Police arrested a Wexford County man for alleged criminal sexual conduct.

Timothy Morton, a 37-year-old man from Boon, was arrested on Thursday on four separate felony charges.

His arrest stems from an investigation that began late last month.

Morton is accused of criminal sexual conduct in the first and second degree, aggravated indecent exposure, and child abuse in the third degree.

The events are alleged to have happened between March of 2012 and March of 2016 at a home in Wexford County.

Morton was arraigned on Friday where his bond was set at $250,000.

Police say there as been an extensive investigation into the accusations and the the investigation is ongoing.