State Police Arrest Downstate Man for Alleged CSC with Minor

State Police arrested a downstate man for alleged sex crimes.

Details are limited at this time, but we know that troopers from the Houghton Lake MSP Post arrested the 31-year-old man from Fair Haven, MI on multiple felony warrants.

The man was arrested following a n investigation that last several months.

Troopers are working with police downstate in the case.

The suspect was arrested for three counts of criminal sexual conduct first degree where the victim was under the age of 13-years-old. And one count of second degree CSC with a victim under the age of 13.

The suspect is currently lodged in the St. Clair County Jail.

MI News 26 will follow the story and update as information is released by authorities.