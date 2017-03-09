Company That Bought Radio Shack When they Filed for Bankruptcy in 2015 Files for Bankruptcy

And in your business news —

The company that bought Radio Shack in 2015 after Radio Shack had declared Chapter 11 Bankruptcy has itself declared bankruptcy.

General Wireless has been doing business as Radio Shack for the last two years. They currently operate approximately 1,500 stores across the county.

But as part of the companies plan to restructure, General Wireless plans to close approximately 200 stores and is evaluating options on the remaining 1,300.

The company sites a surprisingly poor performance of mobility sales over recent months as one of the reasons for the chapter 11 filing.