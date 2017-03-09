Largest Onshore U.S. Oil Discovery in 30-Years Found in Alaska

The largest onshore oil discovery in the U.S. in the last 30-years has just been found in Alaska – according to the Spanish Company that found it.

Found in area known as the Nanushuk play – the company, Repsol, says there are approximately 1.2 billion barrels of recoverable light oil.

The wells were drilled during the 2016-2017 winter campaign in Alaska’s North Slope.

Repsol has been exploring Alaska since 2008 and has drilled multiple discoveries in that area with their partner Armstrong.

Preliminary development concepts for this area anticipate first production will be from there starting in 2021, with a potential rate approaching 120,000 barrels of oil per day.