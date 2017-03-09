FCC Investigating AT&T Over Loss of 911 Service

And while thought to have been caused by winds here in northern Michigan – many AT&T customers were unable to call 911 Wednesday night.

The outage actually affected customers in multiple states, from Texas, to Florida, as well as here in Michigan.

On Thursday – the Chairman of the FCC announced an investigation into the outage.

According to the chairman, every 911 call must go through. The FCC will fully investigate the outage and determine the root cause of the loss of service and the impact the outage had on people.

AT&T said that services were restored to call customers early Thursday morning.

However, the company has not said what caused the outage.