Two Killed When Tree Falls on Car in Clare County

The high winds yesterday led to the death of two people in Clare County when a tree was blown down on top of their vehicle.

It happened in Clare County yesterday afternoon, near 4:30pm on M-115 near the Clare and Osceola County Line.

That’s where MSP troopers were called to the report of a single vehicle crash.

According to the MSP – a vehicle was eastbound on M-115 when a large tree was blown over by the high winds – onto the roof of the vehicle as it drove by.

Two people were inside the vehicle, 20-year-old Maxwell Muessig of Midland and 23-year-old Margaretta Potter of Rhode Island. They were both pronounced dead the scene.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Clare County Sheriff’s Department, Mobile Medical Response, and the Lincoln Township Fire Department.