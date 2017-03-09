Aging Communities in Michigan

Communities around Northern Michigan are growing in many ways, however that also includes the average age of their residents. Aging communities begin to rely on Public Transportation to get from place to place.

As a member of the community grows older, they may find it increasingly more difficult to get around and simply go to the store or to an appointment. Fortunately most modes of public transportation provide services, like handicap lifts to accommodate most needs.

Bata is also planning to pilot a new program in the coming months to provide easier access to medical check ups and direct routes to medical services in the future, providing an even easier way to get where you need to go.