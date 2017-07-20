RECALL – Cheese Sold At Gordon Food Service Added to Ongoing Cheese Recall for Potential Listeria Concerns

And we have an update to the ongoing cheese recall over listeria concerns.

Last month we first reported on the recall of cheese products that came from the company Deutsch Kase Haus of Middlebury Indiana.

That company supplied cheese to companies such as Meijer and Sargento, who have recalled select varieties of cheese because they may have been contaminated with listeria.

Now the company that provided cheese for Gordon Food Services say some of their products may also be contaminated.

Specifically, the Pepper Marble Jack cheese.

Brand Description Product Size UPC Code Sell By Date GFS Monterey Jack Cheese with Jalapeno Peppers 1.5 lb. 0 93901 77758 4 07/19/17 07/20/17

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, the elderly, or those with weakened immune systems. Out of caution, the Biery Cheese Company is recalled the affected products.

They were distributed between February 7th and February 10th to multiple states, including Michigan.

The company says they have received no reports of illnesses related to these products as of March 9th.

Customers who have purchased the affected cheese are urged not to eat them and to return them for a full refund.