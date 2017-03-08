Two Arrested in Meth Bust in Gaylord

Two people were arrested in an Otsego County meth bust.

The Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement say they received information that meth was being manufactured at a home in Gaylord.

This information led to a search of the home last Thursday night.

During that search officers say they seized meth and evidence that meth was being manufactured in the home.

Two suspects living in the home were also arrested and lodged in the Otsego County Jail.

A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly manufacturing meth and a 30-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly supplying pseudoephedrine.

SANE was assisted at the scene by the Gaylord City Police, Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, and the MSP Clandestine Lab Response Team.