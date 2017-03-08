Policies Under Review After Inmate Released Before Being Arraigned in Grand Traverse County

The policies and procedures used to confirm authorized and declined charges against inmates are under review in Grand Traverse County after a man was released before being arraigned.

According to the sheriff’s office – on February 28th, deputies an assault complaint that happened at the YMCA allegedly between Yuriy Alekseykov and his brother.

A report of this incident was sent to the county prosecutor for review.

Days later on March 5th, MSP troopers arrested Alekseykov for alleged retail fraud and for resisting and obstructing an officer. He was lodged in the Grand Traverse County jail.

The prosecuting attorney declined charges against Alekseykov for the charges from the assault complaint and forwarded that information to the jail.

Alekseykov was then released from the jail on March 7th. However, he had not been arraigned on the charges that lead to his arrest by MSP and should not have been released.

His release was noticed during a review of bookings and releases later that day.

The sheriff’s office was notified and deputies went to Alekseykov’s home in Blair Township.

When officers arrived to arrest Alekseykov they say a German Shepard dog jumped through an open window. The dog was said to be extremely aggressive and ran at one of the officers.

The dog did not stop and the officer was forced to shoot the dog, which later died.

Alekseykov then came out of the house and surrendered to police.

He was arrested and returned to the Grand Traverse County Jail.

Police say the policies and procedures used to confirm authorized and declined charges against inmates are being reviewed for clarity and understanding; and also to determine how Alekseykov was released prior to his arraignment on pending charges.