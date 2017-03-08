Ohio Man Arrested in Connection with Manistee Homicide Investigation

A man from Ohio has been arrested in connection with the death of a Manistee man earlier this year.

The investigation began in early January in Manistee.

That’s when police were called in to a report of a dead body found in an apartment on Hancock Street.

When they arrived, they found the body of 45-year-old Gary Wayne Woodward Mabry inside his apartment.

Police also found some blood both outside and inside the apartment, along with a broken window on the main door.

Now police say they arrested the 30-year-old man from Ohio without incident in connection with the death of Mabry.

Police say they talked to the suspect within 24-hours of receiving the case back in January, but had to wait for the autopsy to be completed before bringing charges.

The man was arrested in Manistee Wednesday morning. He has been charged with Homicide-Manslaughter-Involuntary by the Manistee County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police tell us that Mabry and the suspect knew each other and that drugs were involved in the case.

The suspect is lodged in the Manistee County Jail.