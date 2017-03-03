Body Found on Bank of Boardman River in Grand Traverse County

Deputies are investigating after a man’s body was found in Grand Traverse County.

Shortly after noon on Wednesday the GT Central Dispatch received a call from a citizen canoeing on the Boardman River that they saw a body on the east bank of the river.

The man’s body was found in the area of the YMCA on South Airport Road in Garfield Township.

Members from the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office’s patrol division, detective bureau, and dive team responded to the area to investigate.

The victim was found in a densely wooded/marsh area near the river’s edge and was said to be clothed in winter type apparel.

His recovery was completed by the dive team members.

An autopsy is expected to take place in the next several days in Kalamazoo.

Pathology staff at Western Michigan University will help the sheriff’s office determine cause of death and the victim’s identity.

MI News 26 will continue to follow this story and update as information is released by authorities.