One in Three Michigan Residents Diagnosed with Arthritis

A recent study put Michigan in the top ten states across the nation for the number of adults living with arthritis — that’s according to the Centers for Disease Control.

One in three people in the state have been diagnosed with arthritis.

Arthritis is a leading cause of disability and in Michigan, 42% of residents with arthritis say it limits their ability to work while more than half say it limits their activities overall.

To address this, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is encouraging Michigan residents with arthritis to find a local free or low-cost program near them today to help manage arthritis pain and symptoms.

All across Michigan, programs exist within our communities that help people with arthritis engage in physical activity safely – according to the MDHHS.

Additionally, the National Arthritis Foundation offers an online program called Walk With Ease to help people with arthritis get moving, so that they can stay active. The program features online tools, resources and videos, as well as a mobile app.

To find an EnhanceFitness program or Personal Action Toward Health workshop near you today, visit www.mihealthyprograms.org. For more information about additional community supports for those with arthritis, call the Michigan Arthritis Program at 517.335.3188, or the Arthritis Foundation of Michigan at 248.649.2891, or visit www.michigan.gov/arthritis.