RECALL — SoyNut Butter Company Recalls ALL Varieties of I.M. Healthy SoyNut Butters and I.M. Healthy Granola Products for Possible E. Coli Contamination

And we have another recall to share with you —

The SoyNut Butter Company of Glenview IL is recalling all varieties of their I.M. Healthy SoyNut Butters and I.M. Healthy Granola products because they may be contaminated with E. Coli O157:H7.

I.M. Healthy Products were distributed in multiple states and may have been purchased in stores or through mail order. They were also distributed to childcare centers and schools in multiple states.

All Best Buy dates of all varieties are affected. I.M. Healthy SoyNut Butter has been packaged in 15 oz plastic jars, individual portion cups, 4 lb plastic tubs, or 45 lb pails. SoyNut Butter is available in Original Creamy, Chunky, Honey Creamy, Unsweetened and Chocolate.

The granola has been packaged in individual serving packages, 12 oz bags, 50 oz bags, and 25 lb bulk bag. I.M. Healthy Granola is available in Original, Apple, Blueberry, and Raisin and Cranberry. Best Buy dates can be seen on the labels of the containers stamped in silver or black.

E. coli O157:H7 causes a diarrheal illness often with bloody stools.

While most healthy adults can recover within a week, those with weakened immune systems, the elderly, and children can develop a form of kidney failure from the E. Coli.

Consumers who have purchased I.M. Healthy SoyNut Butter products or I.M. Healthy granola products are urged not to consume the product and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

More information is available here.