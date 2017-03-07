Bill Looks to Add Feminine Hygiene Products to List of Items Exempt from State Sales Tax

A new bill making it’s way through the Michigan Legislature is looking to change the tax status of feminine hygiene products.

House Bill 4129, introduced by Representative Brian Elder from the 96th District, looks to amend the language of the General sales tax act.

Specifically the bill would amend the section concerning items exempt from the state 6% sales tax to include:

“The sale of feminine hygiene products after June 30, 2017.

As used in this subdivision, “feminine hygiene products” means tampons, sanitary napkins, and other similar tangible personal property.”

The bill has been referred to the committee on Tax Policy.