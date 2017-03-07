MDOT Releases 2017 Paving the Way Map of Road Construction Projects

Those wanting to get ahead of any delays they may face while driving this year, MDOT has released their 2017 construction map.

The 2017 Paving the Way map allows users to view MDOT’s planned construction projects throughout the state this year.

According to the State Transportation Director – this will allow drivers to plan ahead.

Motorists need to remember to slow down and in construction zones and giving them access to the yearly construction map will help make sure everyone, drivers and the workers, to make it home each night.

The map is available at www.michigan.gov/mdotmaps, and will also be on display in all rest areas and Welcome Centers across the state.

MDOT says while the map can give drivers the ability to plan, there may be changes to road construction plans that may not be on the map.

The most up-to-date construction information for state roads is always available on the Mi Drive traffic website at www.michigan.gov/drive, as well as the Mi Drive mobile app, available on iTunes and Google Play.