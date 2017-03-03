Former MSP Trooper Sentenced to Prison, Pay Restitution After Embezzling Over $170,000

A former MSP Trooper has been sentenced to prison and ordered to pay restitution after pleading guilty to embezzlement.

Former Michigan State Police Trooper Seth Swanson, a 31-year-old man from Royal Oak, was sentenced on two felony charges relating to pocketing over $170,000 in salvage vehicle inspection fees.

Between August 2014 and December 2015, Swanson falsified Michigan Secretary of State forms required for clean title and personally pocketed the cash fee instead of paying it over to the Michigan State Police.

Swanson used the fees he pocketed for personal purposes, including paying personal credit card debt, vacations, paying for multiple plastic surgeries, and for home improvements for himself and family.

He was sentenced to one year in county jail as part of 5 years probation, for the felony charge of Embezzlement by a Public Official. Swanson was also sentenced to 12 months probation, with the condition that the first 30 days be served in jail, on the felony count of Uttering and Publishing.

In addition to paying $170,100 in restitution, Swanson is also responsible for court fees and costs.