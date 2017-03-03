Sheriff’s Office Reminds Drivers to Drive for Conditions after Two Rollover Crashes in Leelanau County

While we’ve been enjoying the warmer weather and it has been melting a lot of the snow pack, winter is not quite done with us yet.

These photos show two rollover crashes that happened in Leelanau County over the weekend.

On Saturday emergency crews were called to the report of a rollover accident on South Lake Leelanau Drive near Fouch Road.

Crews found a Ford pickup off the east side of the road.

According to deputies, the driver lost control of the truck, which then slid off the roadway and rolled over.

Neither the driver or passenger were injured.

The second accident was on Sunday – that’s when crews responded to another rollover accident, this one on South Elm Valley Road near South Center Highway.

That’s where crews found a Ford SUV off the roadway and rolled over.

An investigation found that the driver lost control and the vehicle then slid off the road and rolled.

The driver received minor injuries, but was treated and released at the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, both drivers were traveling too fast for conditions.

With colder temps and the possibility of more snow in the forecast, drivers are encouraged to slow down and drive for conditions.