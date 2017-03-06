Cadillac Student Receives Congressional App Award

A Cadillac student received the Congressional App Award on this Monday morning.

Joshua Jacobson, a Sophomore at Cadillac High School, was one of only two winners in the state of Michigan.

He received the award for creating an app called “Group Manager,” which allows the user to create groups and add people using either a phone number or an email.

Jacobson said the idea came to him while he was working as a referee through CASA and was having trouble planning schedules with the other referees.

Jacobson has been invited to Washington D.C. for the annual House Of Code reception, where all 123 Winners will display their work in a science fair style to congressional representatives and many others who will be attending.

Jacobson said he was honored to receive the award.

Jacobson also said he’s very thankful to his friends and family for giving him the support and motivation to complete his app and he’s looking forward to presenting his work at the House Of Code.