Fire Damages Wexford County Home



Crews from several area fire departments spent the afternoon fighting a blaze in Wexford County.

It happened at a modular home on W 34 Road near Boon. Crews were called in short after 3pm on this Monday afternoon.

Flames were reportedly showing on the side of the house when fire crews arrived, but the numerous responding departments were able the brings those flames under control fairly quickly.

The Boon, Selma, Harrietta and Cherry Grove fire departments all responded to the fire, as did Consumers Energy.

The cause of the blaze is still unknown at this time, but MI News 26 will bring you any additional details as they become available.