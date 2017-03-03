Domestic Assault in Mt. Pleasant

An assault incident occurred in the early morning hours Sunday at 5000 East Kay Street in Union Township.

Police were called to that home around 2:18am after reports of an argument between two woman and 27-year-old Morris Love of Mount Pleasant.

When deputies arrived on-scene, they found that one of the woman – a 27-year-old from Reed City – had allegedly slapped Love, and he responded by grabbing her by the throat.

When police spoke to Love, they say he became belligerent and tried to leave the scene. Police told him he was under arrest, but the man resisted. Deputies had to tase the man to get him into custody.

The woman who slapped Love was also arrested.

During their confrontation, two deputies received minor injuries, though neither required medical treatment.

Love was arraigned on Monday on charges of Domestic Assault and Resisting and Obstructing police. His bond was set at $8,000.