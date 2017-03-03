Isabella County Man Arrested for Assault, Biting

We can now tell you the name of the man who was arrested in Isabella County on Friday evening after police say he bit a woman.

The incident happened around 5:14pm at a home on Southwest County Line Road in Blanchard.

That’s where deputies were dispatched after receiving a report of a domestic assault.

They say that 38-year-old Joseph Cervantes was upset, and had thrown the cell phone of the victim – a 25-year-old woman from Blanchard – on the ground, trying to break it. Police say Cervantes began throwing other items in his anger, as well.

When the woman tried to pick up her phone – Cervantes allegedly bit her. When she decided to leave the house and get help, police say he pushed her down a set of four steps before picking her up, bringing her into another room and dropping her on the floor, so she couldn’t leave the house. As she tried to crawl away, Cervantes allegedly started kicking her in the hip area.

According to police, he then left the house on foot.

The search for the suspect took police into Montcalm county, where they found Cervantes on Cutler Road. After a short foot chase, police apprehended the suspect.

Cervantes was arraigned on a $25,000 bond for Domestic Assault, two counts of Resisting and Obstructing police, and Interfering with a Telecommunications device, among other charges.