Mason County Man Arrested for CSC

A Mason County man was arrested on drug and CSC charges on Friday afternoon, after a 3-week investigation by Scottville police.

35-year-old Ryan Lee Herrea, seen here, was arrested after a traffic stop on US10 in Amber Township. He had a 7-count felony warrant for his arrest.

Charges include 1st degree criminal sexual conduct involving a person under the age of 13, possession of child sexually abusive material, delivery and manufacture of Marijuana, maintaining a drug house and two counts of accosting children for immoral purposes.

Herrera allegedly provided marijuana to a child in exchange for sexual acts on numerous occasions over the past few months.

He has been arraigned, with total bond for all the charges set at over half a million dollars. Herrera remains lodged in the Mason County Jail.