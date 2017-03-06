Evanger’s Recalls Beef Dog Foods

And another item recalled over the weekend could affect the health of your pets.

Evanger’s Dog & Cat Food is expanding its recall of Hunk of Beef dog food, and is also recalling Evanger’s Braised Beef and Against the Grain’s Pulled Beef Products due to potential adulteration with pentobarbital – a chemical used to euthanize animals.

Oral exposure to pentobarbital can cause drowsiness, dizziness, excitement, loss of balance, nausea, and inability to stand, coma and death. If you notice these symptoms in you pet, you should consult their veterinarian immediately.

The 12 oz. cans of dog foods that are being recalled have barcodes ending in 20109, 20107, or 80001. They were manufactured between December 2015 and January 2017, with expiration dates between December 2019 and January 2021. The foods were distributed online and through independent pet stores nationwide.

If you purchased any of the affected dog and cat foods, you can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.