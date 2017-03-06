Meijer Expands Sandwich & Cheese Recall

Meijer is expanding a recall of cheese and pre-made sandwiches due to possible Listeria contamination.

The expanded recall now includes Meijer brand Artisan Made Natural Muenster Cheese, as well as Meijer pre-wrapped “Ham Sub on Artisan White Baguette” sandwiches.

Both have the potential for contaminations with listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

The recall comes after Meijer received a notice of possible contamination from MDS foods, one of the retailer’s suppliers. MDS Foods had found evidence of possible cross-contamination as the products provided to Meijer were processed on the same line as a previously recalled cheese.

The affected cheese was located on “cheese islands” within Meijer stores’ Deli sections and has the expiration dates of Mar. 28, 2017, May 13, 2017, and June 10, 2017. The cheese has UPC code 8-8962627573-5.

The affected sandwiches were located in Meijer stores’ “grab and go” fresh deli cases and had sell-by dates between November 2, 2016 and December 30, 2016. The sandwiches have UPC code 7-1373346499-5.

If you purchased the affected products, you should either throw them away or return them to the customer service desk at any Meijer store for a full refund.

There have been no known illnesses reported to Meijer in association with the products.