Farwell Man Arrested for Break-Ins

A Farwell man was arrested after allegedly breaking into several homes in Clare County’s Grant Township last week.

Police were first called to a report of a break-in at a home in the 2000 block of East Rock Road, when they found that two other homes in the area had also been broken into.

As police investigated the break-ins, they found that several items had been taken from the homes.

Two of the homes were occupied at the time of the break-ins.

Shortly after police began their investigation, they received a tip about a man seen taking a large flat-screen TV from a home in the 800 block of East Washington Road and loading it into a vehicle. Several other items were reportedly seen in that vehicle as well.

Officers responded to that area and noticed several items in a vehicle that were described as being stolen.

Deputies were able to recover several stolen items, and worked with Michigan State Police Troopers to find the suspect at a home on Primrose Lane.

That man – 27-year-old Troy Carland of Farwell – was arraigned on this Monday. He’s facing charges of breaking and entering, larceny of firearms or weapons, and possession of a controlled substance, among several additional charges.

Carland remains lodged in the Clare County Jail. Bond was set at $150,000 cash.