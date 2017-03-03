Bridge Work Scheduled in Charlevoix

A series of road closures have been scheduled in Charlevoix as part of ongoing repair work to the bascule bridge.

The 12 overnight closures are slated to begin on Monday, March 27 at the US-31 bridge in Charlevoix.

During the closures, the bridge will be locked in the up, or open, position, preventing any traffic from using the bridge. The closures are scheduled for 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly from March 27 to April 7 barring any unforeseen circumstances.

During the closures, traffic will be detoured via M-66, M-32, and US-131 through East Jordan, Boyne Falls, and Petoskey.

MDOT acknowledged that the closures will be an inconvenience but says they’ve worked with the City of Charlevoix, local employers and emergency services to schedule them at a time that will minimize the impact.

The work is part of a $1.9 million project to repair the bridge substructure and steel, as well as upgrade the electrical and mechanical components.

The project also includes replacing the traffic warning gates and the electrical switches needed to ensure the bridge operates smoothly. The bridge approaches are also being reconstructed, and the steel superstructure is being repainted.

Work began in early January, and is on schedule for completion by May 25.