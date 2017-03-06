Person Of The Week: Jacob Ingleston

This Week’s Person of the Week is making an impact with his local Boy Scout Troop.

Jacob Ingleston is a member of Scout Troop 267 and has been a scout for as long as he can remember.

Being in the scouts he has had a number of experiences including a trip to New Mexico, Alaska and many other places.

Recently he helped lead his troop during a Fundraiser where the scouts raised awareness for those who were less fortunate and gathered food for an annual food drive.

Ingleston says he was excited to join the scouts at a young age when he first was introduced to them.

For his work with the scouts and in the community Jacob Ingleston receives the title of this week’s Person of the Week.

