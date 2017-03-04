Boy Scouts Raise Awareness

Boy Scout Troop 267 began building their shelter early Saturday Morning.

Using little more than Cardboard, tape and string. The Scouts began setting up their shelter next to the Honor Market.

The goal of the drive is to raise one thousand pounds in food donations for the Benzie Area Christian Neighbors, while the message is to raise awareness for those who may be less fortunate.

Through this drive the scouts are trying to make sure no one forgets to help those that need it.

If you would like to donate, you can drop off donations to the scouts or to BACN at any time.