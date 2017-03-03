Public Comment Period for Nestle Water’s Proposed Increased Withdrawal from Evart Well Extended

The public comment period on Nestle’s proposed increased water withdrawal from their well in Evart has been extended.

Originally ending this month, the MDEQ now says they will accept public comment until April 21st.

Nestle Waters has applied to increase their water withdrawal from 250 gallons per minute up to 400.

In addition, the MDEQ will hold a public information session on Wednesday, April 12 from 4-6 p.m. followed by a public hearing from 7-9 p.m. at Ferris State University at The University Center, 805 Campus Drive, in Big Rapids. The facility in Big Rapids is large enough to accommodate the anticipated crowd.

Written comments must be emailed to deq-eh@michigan.gov or mailed to:

MDEQ, Drinking Water and Municipal Assistance Division

Environmental Health Section

P.O. Box 30421

Lansing, Michigan 48909-7741