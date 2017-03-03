Washout Closes Antrim County Snowmobile Trail for rest of Season

While this latest round of wintery weather and snow has many snowmobilers ready to get a few last runs in on the trails – the DNR says the thaws has caused washouts on an Antrim County trail, effectively shutting it down for the remainder of the season.

Effectively immediately on Friday – the DNR and the Jordan Valley Trails Council – closed trail number 766 for the remainder of the 2017 snowmobile season.

Snowmobile Trail No. 766 is located on Jordan River Road, a seasonal county road in Antrim County. A culvert became plugged and caused water to run over the road and wash out the trail. The resulting washout is roughly 10 to 12 feet across and 12 to 18 inches deep, with no viable reroute.

The closed trail/Jordan River Road has been blocked at U.S. 131 and Pinney Bridge Road with signage to help riders find their way onto alternative trails for the remainder of the season.

Riders can use snowmobile trails No. 76 and 4 to get around the area.