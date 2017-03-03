Pedestrian in Critical Condition After Being Hit by Alleged Drunk Driver in Leelanau County

A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by an alleged drunk driver in Leelanau County.

It happened on South Lake Shore Drive at the intersection of South Laskey Trail at approximately 3:30 Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to that location for a report of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle.

On arrival crews say they located a red Pontiac off the west side of the road and an injured pedestrian next to the vehicle.

The pedestrian, a 70-year-old man from Cedar, was treated at the scene and taken to Munson where he was listed as being in stable, but critical condition Friday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office – the Pontiac, driven by a 59-year-old man from Maple City, was northbound on South Lake Shore Drive rounding the curve at South Laskey when it veered over the center line and hit the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was was crossing the road and the impact caused him to be thrown in the vehicle’s windshield before being thrown off the west side of the road.

Deputies say the driver of the Pontiac, 59-year-old Dwayne Mikowski, was drunk at the time. He was arrested for felony operating while intoxicated causing injury.

Deputies also say Mikowski had three prior drunk driving convictions, the most recent of which was in 2011 in Grand Traverse County.

Mikowski was arraigned on one county of operating while intoxicated causing injury and being a habitual offender second offense.