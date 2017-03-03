Two Men Arrested in Cadillac in Connection with Alleged Meth Lab

Two men were arrested in Cadillac in connection with an alleged meth lab.

On Thursday troopers from the MSP – Cadillac Post were assisting the Michigan Department of Corrections when they went to check on a parolee who was listed as living at a home in Cadillac.

The Parole Agent went into the home to inspect the parolee’s room and during the search found evidence that the parolee was inside the home.

He was soon located coming up the basement stairs. Police searched the basement and located another suspect who was hiding.

Troopers searched the area where the man was hiding and say they found items used to manufacture meth.

TNT was contacted and obtained a search warrant for the home. Investigators then arrived on scene and confirmed that the materials were those commonly used to when making meth.

The search then located additional materials commonly used in manufacturing meth.

Two Cadillac men, ages 47 and 31-years-old were arrested on meth charges and a parole violation.

The hazardous materials were removed from the home.

Police are continuing to investigate and say they anticipate additional drug charges to be filed.