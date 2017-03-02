Open House Announced Ahead of Road Reconstruction Project along Old US-131 in Wexford County

The Michigan Department of Transportation is holding an open-house style meeting to discuss an upcoming road reconstruction project in Wexford County.

MDOT plans to invest over $5 million to reconstruct nearly six miles of Old US-131 from Cadillac north to Manton starting this spring.

This project is part of a plan to transfer jurisdiction of the roadway to the Wexford County Road Commission following reconstruction.

Traffic will be detoured on Boon Road, US-131, and M-42 during the project.

The construction is expected to begin on April 10th and wrap up in October.

Ahead of the road work, MDOT is hosting a meeting to discuss the project and it’s impacts at the Cedar Creek Township Hall in Manton on March 9th.

MDOT Staff from the Traverse City Service Center will be on hand to answer questions from interested residents and business owners.

The meeting will be from 5 to 7pm in the evening.