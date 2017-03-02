Otsego County Food Pantry Receives over $34,000 in Donations from Simply Give Campaign

The Otsego County Food Pantry is thanking the community for their continued support, after receiving over $34,000 in donations through the Simply Give campaign.

The Simple Give Campaign is a program organized through Meijer stores, where customers purchase $10 donation cards that are converted into Meijer Food-Only gift cards and given to local food pantries.

The program runs three times a year, in the spring, fall, and holiday.

And during this most recently holiday season, the Otsego community came out to support their food pantry.

This photo shows members from the Otsego Food Pantry accepting the $34,470 in gift cards from Meijer.

The Otsego County Food Pantry thanks the community and Meijer for this continued support and looks forward to their continued support of the families in need throughout Otsego County.