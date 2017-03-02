Not One, but Three Tornadoes Touch Down in Michigan, First February Tornadoes Since 1974

The National Weather Service has confirmed three tornadoes touched down in Michigan during the line of strong storms that passed through the area on Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service in northern Indiana – that services the most southern counties of Michigan, the low pressure deepened into the Great Lakes region late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

This forced several episodes of strong severe storms during that time. Some of which was felt here in our area in the the strong wind, rain, and lightning.

Three tornadoes also formed in these storms, the first tornado touched down in downtown Niles, near an elementary school, in Berrien County. It was on the ground for a few minutes and traveled for less than a mile.

It caused extensive tree damage as well as minor to significant structural damage to homes within a five block area of of Niles.

The second tornado spawned minutes later in a field southwest of Dowagiac in Cass County.

This tornado was on the ground for only a few minutes as well, but covered nearly five miles, destroying two mobile homes, before dissipating.

The final tornado touched down south of Brownsville Street near Vandalia also in Cass County.

The strongest of the three tornadoes, with winds reaching an estimated 110mph, this tornado just missed a church before moving north east, causing extensive tree damage and ripping the roof off a single wide mobile home and twisting a two-story home on its foundation.

It was on the ground for over two and half miles.

All three tornadoes were rated EF-1 in strength by the NWS, with winds from 86 to 110mph.

It’s unusual for severe storms to form Michigan in February, much less to have those storms produce tornadoes.

MI News 26 spoke with the National Weather Service, who told us that since 1950 there has only been one other confirmed tornado in February in Michigan and that was in 1974.