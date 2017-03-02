Mother, Daughter, Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash in Antrim County

A mother and her 1-year-old daughter were injured in a multi-car accident that shut down US-31 for hours on Thursday.

The three-car accident on US-31 just south of Erickson Road in Antrim County and blocked both lanes of travel around 9 in the morning on Thursday.

According to the sheriff – a car driven by 23-year-old Tiffany Babbitt of Charlevoix was southbound on US-31 when she lost control of the vehicle and crossed into oncoming traffic.

A GMC pickup truck driven by 58-year-old George Hill attempted to avoid Babbitt’s car, but was hit in the front and was pushed into the ditch.

Another vehicle, driven by 72-year-old William Jahn was behind Hill’s pickup and was unable to avoid the crash with Babbitt’s car.

Babbitt’s 1-year-old daughter was in a car seat, but deputies say they found the seat upside down in the car and believe it was not strapped in properly.

Babbitt and her daughter were taken to Munson for treatment. Babbitt is said to be still under observation while her daughter was treated and released with minor injuries.

Jahn was treated and released at the scene while Hill was not injured in the accident.

A detour was set up while crews worked the scene and drivers were advised to avoid the area.

After approximately three hours the roadway was reopened.

The sheriff’s office says Babbitt may not have been wearing a seatbelt, but the crash is still under investigation.