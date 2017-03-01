Team 1313 Robotics going to Worlds

This past weekend nine robotics teams in our region went to the Vex IQ Robotics State Championship, where one of the local elementary teams won two of the highest awards.

Team Thirteen Thirteen won both the Excellence award and the Teamwork Champions Award, both are for scoring high in the States Competition.

The Teamwork award adds a little more however, as it is awarded to a team who in their final round at the competition scores a perfect run.

Because of their excellent performance, they have now been invited to the World championship, and the team couldn’t be more excited.

The VEX IQ worlds competition takes place in Kentucky at the end of April.