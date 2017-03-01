Driver with Four Prior Drunk Driving Convictions Arrested for Alleged Fifth Drunk Driving Charge After Crash in Leelanau County

A driver with four prior drunk driving convictions was arrested in Leelanau County for another allegedly drunk driving offense after crashing his vehicle on Tuesday.

It happened shortly before 3pm Tuesday afternoon on East Cherry Bend Road near East Breithaupt Road.

According to the sheriff’s office – Elmwood Fire and Rescue was called to that location for a report a pickup truck that had left the roadway.

On arrival emergency crews say they found the 56-year-old driver from Traverse City uninjured.

Witnesses say they watched the pickup truck run a stop sign coming off Strang Road onto Cherry Bend Road.

The truck then hit a garbage can before going off the road.

Deputies investigated and arrested the man for felony operation wile intoxicated and for driving on a suspended license.

Deputies also found the driver had four previous convictions for operating while intoxicated and prior convictions for driving on a suspended license.

He was lodged in the Leelanau County Jail.