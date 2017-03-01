Public Meeting Scheduled Ahead of Planned Road Reconstruction in Emmet County

The Michigan Department of Transportation is holding an open-house style meeting to discuss an upcoming road reconstruction project in Emmet County.

MDOT plans to invest $5 million to reconstruct four miles of US-31 from Pellston north to Levering starting this spring.

Crews will also realign a curve south of Ball Road.

During the work traffic will with controlled through a combination of flag control and a detour.

US-31 through traffic will detour on Levering Road, I-75, and M-68.

The project is expected to begin on April 17th and wrap up in October.

Ahead of the road work, MDOT is hosting a meeting to discuss the project and it’s impacts at the McKinley Township Hall in Pellston on March 15th.

The meeting will be from 4 to 5:30 in the afternoon.