Benzie Sheriff’s Department Investigating Burning of Vehicle, Parts Stolen

Police in Benzie County are investigating a burning of a motor vehicle that happened sometime over the weekend.

The incident happened on Lost Lake Road near South Lamb Road – a seasonal two-track located southeast of Turtle Lake in Benzie County’s Inland Township.

According to the sheriff’s office – the owner of a 1999 Jeep Cherokee was out two-tracking with friends this past Saturday when the Jeep broke down.

The owner parked the vehicle on state land, intending to come back and retrieve the Jeep the next day.

However, the poor weather conditions on Sunday meant the owner didn’t return until Monday.

When they arrived Monday afternoon to pick up the Jeep, the owner’s friends say the found the Jeep had been rolled onto its side, burned, and that several parts had been removed.

The Jeep was completely burned and is considered a total loss.

The owner had just bought the Jeep a week before the incident.

The arson occurred sometime between 10pm Saturday night and noon on Monday.

The sheriff’s office is investigating several leads, but ask that anyone with information about the case to contact the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office.