Coast Guard Accepting Public Comments over Proposed Removal of Classic Fresnel Lens in two Michigan Lighthouses

The Coast Guard is seeking public comment has they decide whether to remove two classic Fresnel lenses from Michigan Lighthouses.

The U.S. Coast Guard has announced plans to remove the Fresnel classical lenses from two Michigan Lighthouses.

The impacted lighthouses are the Grand Marais Harbor of Refuge Inner Lighthouse in the Upper Peninsula and the Frankfort North Breakwater Light.

The Fresnel classical lenses will be replaced with modern LED lanterns, which are more dependable and energy efficient.

The classical lenses are being removed to preserve them. Due to the harsh environmental conditions, temperature fluctuations, and ultraviolet rays, the lenses slowly deteriorate in lighthouses.

The removed lenses may be loaned to local museums so they can be displayed to the public and maintained in a controlled environment.

Public comments about the Fresnel classical lens removal can be made by emailing wayne.e.kean@uscg.mil.