Ski and Snowboard Legal Safety

In today’s Legal Minute, we wrap up our Winter weather advice with Snow Skiing and Snowboarding.

During the winter, Downhill Skiing and Cross Country Skiing become popular events all across Northern Michigan. As with other winter activities, there are rules and guidelines that need to be followed.

Inactive equipment or lifts that have been posted as closed must not be used or misdemeanor charges may occur.

Another common way Misdemeanor Charges can occur is by mixing Alcohol with your winter activities, so if you are doing any sort of drinking be sure it is done responsibly.