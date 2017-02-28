Hometown Hero – Airman 1st Class Victoria Barsness

We have another hometown hero to share with you —

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Victoria Barsness is a hometown hero.

Originally from Tower, MI in Cheboygan County, Airman Barsness is seen here at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam. She is a member of the 67th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron – where she is a weapons team load member.

She and more than 2,700 other U.S. Australian, and Japanese servicemembers are participating in Cope North, an annual exercise to provide aircrews with real-time war scenarios.

The scenarios also allow ground crews to test their readiness capabilities.

And it’s that readiness that Airman Barsness is practicing in this photo as she arms an F-15 Eagle on February 23rd.